Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Reaches $13.35 After 5.00% Up Move; Mastec (MTZ) Sentiment Is 1.01

The stock of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.26% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 509,386 shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending.

Mastec Inc (MTZ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 119 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 118 cut down and sold stakes in Mastec Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 70.24 million shares, up from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Mastec Inc in top ten positions decreased from 10 to 8 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 99 Increased: 65 New Position: 54.

MasTec, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. It operates through five divisions: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The firm manufactures underground and overhead distribution systems, including trenches, conduits, cable, and power lines, which provide wireless and wireline/fiber communications; crude oil, natural gas, and refined product transport pipelines; electrical power generation, transmission, and distribution systems; power generation infrastructure, such as renewable energy; heavy industrial plants; and compressor and pump stations, and treatment plants.

Peconic Partners Llc holds 42.64% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. for 13.23 million shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 744,288 shares or 6.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 5% invested in the company for 253,374 shares. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has invested 3.81% in the stock. Coe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,769 shares.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $48,290 activity. Shares for $48,290 were bought by SIERING THOMAS.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.65 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.