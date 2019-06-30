Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) Comparison side by side

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN) compete against each other in the REIT – Residential sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 14 16.55 N/A -1.76 0.00 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 4 4.51 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0.00% -10% -4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and Reven Housing REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. is $15, with potential upside of 18.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.5% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares and 0.3% of Reven Housing REIT Inc. shares. 0.8% are Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12% Reven Housing REIT Inc. 12.06% 11.78% 22.35% 12.06% -1.11% 35.15%

For the past year Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Two Harbors Investment Corp. beats Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.