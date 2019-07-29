Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Contrasting side by side

As REIT – Residential businesses, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 17.49 N/A -1.76 0.00 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 39 6.59 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Two Harbors Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.00% -6.1% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has beta of 0.49 which is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Two Harbors Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$14.25 is Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average price target while its potential upside is 6.42%. On the other hand, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s potential downside is -3.89% and its average price target is $41. The results provided earlier shows that Two Harbors Investment Corp. appears more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Two Harbors Investment Corp. and NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.5% and 69.2%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.2% are NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. -1.63% -2.22% -4.82% -8.44% -15.13% 3.12% NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. 0.98% 10.12% 5.43% 18.74% 48% 15.15%

For the past year Two Harbors Investment Corp. was less bullish than NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. beats Two Harbors Investment Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors. It invests in the real estate markets of United States primarily in Southeastern United States and Texas. The firm focuses on directly or indirectly acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing well-located Class A and B multifamily properties. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.