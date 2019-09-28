Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Two Harbors Investment Corp. has 65.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment Corp. 2,044,856,278.37% -14.00% -1.70% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment Corp. 270.33M 13 0.00 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.70 1.25 2.64

$14.25 is the consensus price target of Two Harbors Investment Corp., with a potential upside of 8.28%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 65.60%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Two Harbors Investment Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Competitively, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s competitors show that they’re better in 2 of the 3 factors compared to the company itself.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.