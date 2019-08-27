Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Position by $26.64 Million; Contour Asset Management Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $1.35 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58M, down from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 328,312 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 01/05/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIA HAS A LOT RESTING ON CHINA MANAGING ITS DEBT; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 15/05/2018 – DE Shaw Adds Aptiv, Cuts Facebook, Buys More Lowe’s: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BOARD DOES NOT SEE A STRONG CASE FOR A NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT OF MONETARY POLICY; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.11. About 564,588 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – ORACLE IS SAID TO LEAD ANTI-AMAZON LOBBY ON PENTAGON CLOUD BID; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ballentine Prns Lc owns 5,588 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 9,584 shares. Eagle Ridge Management owns 5,842 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1,085 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.38% or 14,072 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd invested in 12,200 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.16% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Conning Inc owns 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 15,336 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 105,728 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Wills Grp reported 0.19% stake. First Merchants holds 57,957 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.33% stake. Hodges Mgmt Inc holds 0.27% or 24,224 shares. 16,697 are owned by Financial Counselors.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R, worth $950,538.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lowe’s rallies after earnings topper, reaffirmed FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Finance Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1,881 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Horseman Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 3,641 shares. State Street Corp reported 16.54 million shares. 554 are held by Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Citadel Advsrs Ltd invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pecaut Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Barclays Public Limited holds 619,682 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Navellier And Assocs reported 3,660 shares. Consolidated holds 1.11% or 1,250 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resources reported 1.19% stake. 329 are held by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company. Smith Howard Wealth Lc reported 145 shares stake. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Inc holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 20,248 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 193,356 shares to 509,156 shares, valued at $56.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.74 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.