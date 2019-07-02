Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Position by $29.49 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Rose, First Business Financial Services Decreased Position by $384,800

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 102,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, down from 296,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $6.78 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 1.74M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,076 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $733,000, down from 13,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.64. About 8.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION TO INCREASE IN COMING WEEKS; LNG CARGO DELIVERIES TO COMMENCE SOON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.13% or 157,348 shares in its portfolio. National Pension Service holds 0.11% or 184,620 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Grp invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nuwave Inv Lc has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 426,241 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 13,365 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.46% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 784,098 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0.06% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Connable Office Incorporated reported 0.34% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 23,861 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 1.42 million shares. 1.74 million are owned by Artisan Partnership. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 1.73 million shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 133,509 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 13,145 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 64.54% or $0.91 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $390.74 million for 15.57 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources CEO to retire – Dallas Business Journal” on February 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Is One Of The Safest Oil Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources in talks to sell Eagle Ford JV – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Ibtimes.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Stock Dividends Continue to Grow by Leaps and Bounds – International Business Times” with publication date: February 24, 2019.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $178.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.30 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Ser reported 33,403 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Inc reported 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% or 14,490 shares in its portfolio. Spc Fincl holds 8,257 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Wright Invsts Ser has invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sandhill Cap Lc reported 6,601 shares. Asset Management Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv owns 13,584 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc has 1.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ronna Sue Cohen reported 896,597 shares. Davidson Advsrs reported 3,768 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.77% stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 167,563 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Advisory Rech Incorporated invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 320,704 shares. American Natl Bank reported 104,554 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AAPL, XOM, NVTA – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon may exit stakes in offshore Norwegian fields – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.