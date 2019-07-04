Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed By $46.44 Million Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Position; CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING (CURR) Sellers Increased By 7.24% Their Shorts

CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:CURR) had an increase of 7.24% in short interest. CURR’s SI was 198,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.24% from 185,200 shares previously. With 223,600 avg volume, 1 days are for CURE PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDING CORP (OTCMKTS:CURR)’s short sellers to cover CURR’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 38,601 shares traded. CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 39.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 265,350 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 408,151 shares with $71.56M value, down from 673,501 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.9. About 759,455 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades QGOG Constellation To ‘D’ From ‘B’; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’

Among 12 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Constellation Brands had 22 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, June 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $221 target. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Neutral” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 10. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 7 by HSBC. Susquehanna upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Monday, January 7. Susquehanna has “Neutral” rating and $174 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of STZ in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, January 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management, a New York-based fund reported 1,825 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 12,205 shares. Whittier holds 0.3% or 55,354 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 4.11 million shares stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,632 shares. 6,140 were accumulated by Baldwin Inv Management Ltd Liability Company. Lowe Brockenbrough & has 0.1% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,178 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested 0% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 2,350 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Mgmt Llc reported 55,856 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 65,637 shares. 100 are held by Hanson & Doremus Mgmt. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc invested in 137,822 shares. First Interstate Bankshares, a Montana-based fund reported 50 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 0.35% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. The insider FROMBERG BARRY A sold $140,171.