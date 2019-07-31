Two Creeks Capital Management LP Stake in Visa (V) Increased by $181.50 Million; American Investment Services Holding in Chevron New (CVX) Has Lifted by $763,338 as Stock Price Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.99. About 6.63M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 6,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,745 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 123,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 4.69M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Is Said to Near $1 Billion Chevron Southern Africa Deal; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Visa Stock Is Expensive, But It May Climb Higher – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program Goes Global with Launch in U.S. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares to 73,673 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,151 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10 million and $314.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,666 shares to 18,420 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 6,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,991 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

