Two Creeks Capital Management LP Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Lifted by $25.40 Million; P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding by $8.52 Million; Shares Rose

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 185,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90M, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.67. About 174,022 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 14.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.70% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – HB Fuller Raises Dividend to 15.5c Vs. 15c; 09/04/2018 – LAUNCH: HB Fuller $2.139b TLB for Repricing; Call April 10; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73M, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $277.95. About 1.26 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold FUL shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 50.31 million shares or 1.69% more from 49.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 26,507 shares. Personal Capital Advisors holds 98,708 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.01% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 9,228 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com stated it has 16,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 8,505 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.08% or 292,533 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0% in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL). Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited has 0.05% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 25,700 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated holds 82,475 shares. State Bank Of Mellon invested in 0.01% or 776,919 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 0% invested in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 25 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 0% or 74 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 155 shares. Shelton holds 0.01% of its portfolio in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) for 5,072 shares. Da Davidson reported 6,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Llc accumulated 11,788 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Monetary stated it has 9,440 shares. 1,400 are owned by Joel Isaacson Lc. Highland Mngmt Ltd holds 0.2% or 9,243 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth reported 388 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc owns 4,997 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Corvex Management Limited Partnership holds 1.94% or 174,407 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj And stated it has 433,843 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Freestone Cap Hldgs Limited Liability accumulated 7,137 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Llc holds 204,956 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 983 shares.

