Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Valuation Declined; Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 565,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.52 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.79M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.54. About 14,544 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 199,557 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S & GE LIGHTING EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO DIFFERENTIATE LIGHT; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, according to a new report; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australian Economy Making Progress Toward Higher Growth; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares to 907,663 shares, valued at $94.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What KBR, Inc.’s (NYSE:KBR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Earnings Preview: Lowe’s (LOW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sealed Air Corporation’s (NYSE:SEE) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock or 2,030 shares.

More notable recent NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NanoString to Present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for Second Quarter of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Publication Demonstrates First Use of NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler in Neuroscience – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 329,000 shares to 610,546 shares, valued at $72.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 257,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

