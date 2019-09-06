Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $40.79 Million as Valuation Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Iron Financial Cut Its Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30M, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.76. About 1.58M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Australia Has a Lot Riding on China Managing Debt Build-Up; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $151.71. About 2.45 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q Rev $3.01B; 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do You Know What Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) P/E Ratio Means? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About BRT Apartments Corp.’s (NYSE:BRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $23,725 worth of stock was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock accumulated 0.12% or 6,368 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tci Wealth Inc reported 0.35% stake. Moreover, Boston Lc has 0.2% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 36,564 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 1.07% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Co owns 10,075 shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,252 shares. Security reported 14,511 shares stake. Central Bank And invested in 0.29% or 11,806 shares. 20,748 are held by Hudson Bay Management Lp. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Signalpoint Asset has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.8% or 29,993 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.59% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 15,456 shares to 310,733 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $178.02 million for 189.64 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.