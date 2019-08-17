Two Creeks Capital Management LP Position in Lowes Cos (LOW) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Amber Road (AMBR) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Lowered Its Holding by $706,032

Gagnon Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amber Road Inc (AMBR) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc sold 88,254 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, down from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Amber Road Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.12M market cap company. It closed at $13.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBR News: 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50-SHR; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN AFFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY AMBER ROAD FOR $10.50/SHR; 30/03/2018 – E2OPEN: AMBER ROAD’S BOARD HAS NOT ENGAGED IN TALKS; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS IT SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 15/03/2018 – E2OPEN SAYS SEEKS ENGAGEMENT WITH AMBER ROAD’S BOARD; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 24/04/2018 – Pilot Freight Services Implements Amber Road’s On-Demand Export Compliance Solution; 30/03/2018 – E2open Withdraws Proposal to Acquire Amber Road for $10.50 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – Amber Road Sees 2018 Rev $84M-$87M

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $93.92. About 4.05M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE; 18/05/2018 – Lowe’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold AMBR shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.29 million shares or 1.06% more from 22.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw owns 267,187 shares. New York-based has invested 0% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 17,779 shares. Granahan Investment Ma holds 734,541 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Com stated it has 237,943 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 12,599 were reported by Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 10,200 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Co has invested 0.52% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 131,457 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR). Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated reported 327,045 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest owns 26,438 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 10,282 shares. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR) for 270,136 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amber Road, Inc. (NYSE:AMBR).

Gagnon Securities Llc, which manages about $353.18M and $458.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 145,196 shares to 316,680 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 10,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 742,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,673 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 354,799 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 5,894 shares in its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.07% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt Co has 1.08% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Architects stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 4.39M are owned by Jennison Ltd Company. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 0.1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ent Serv owns 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 4,955 shares. Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm holds 0.07% or 2,705 shares. Moreover, King Luther Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 64,904 shares. Capital Guardian Trust has invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dakota Wealth reported 10,419 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 109,893 shares. Rnc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Natixis holds 0.19% or 271,854 shares.