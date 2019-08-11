Two Creeks Capital Management LP Position in Ecolab (ECL) Has Cut by $83.48 Million; As Healthequity (HQY) Stock Price Rose, Diker Management Has Boosted Holding by $912,500

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 474,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 73,673 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01 million, down from 547,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.97. About 682,531 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.93% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.60M shares traded or 43.15% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 262,120 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Veritas Investment Management Llp holds 2,383 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 6,509 shares in its portfolio. Mawer Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 207,815 shares. Ironwood Lc has invested 0.3% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 91,800 are held by Factory Mutual Insurance. Albert D Mason stated it has 3,478 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Lincoln Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.55% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 40,207 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Colonial Tru Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Investments has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Gradient Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,886 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

