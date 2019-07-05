Two Creeks Capital Management LP Position in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Has Decreased by $5.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Kepos Capital LP Holding in Cargill (MOS) Has Raised as Stock Price Declined

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Cargill Inc (MOS) by 15.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 29,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 222,526 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 193,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Cargill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.81. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 963,236 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $324.49 million for 13.50 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 16,155 shares to 68,352 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA) by 29,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,786 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. $23,550 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J.. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.