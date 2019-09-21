Two Creeks Capital Management LP Maintains Holding in Aspen Technology (AZPN); As Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Rose, Patten & Patten Increased by $407,898 Its Position

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 15,801 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 11,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.27. About 7.07M shares traded or 172.28% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY MAY RESTART GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 81,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 989,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.93 million, up from 907,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $126.85. About 361,404 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 230 shares. Miller Investment Management LP owns 0.05% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1,651 shares. State Street holds 947,854 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 42,308 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 433,082 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 1,923 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Zacks Inv reported 23,563 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 30,500 shares. Principal Financial Group reported 0.03% stake. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 2,303 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 178,276 shares. Btim stated it has 166,022 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Synovus Fincl invested in 13,904 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 9,900 shares to 36,100 shares, valued at $6.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,149 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen highlights financial report errors – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TC Energy shuts major pipeline as flooding disrupts Texas terminals – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biofuel credits plunge ahead of Trump meeting with senators – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,320 shares to 75,919 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 12,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,196 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.