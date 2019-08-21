Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lowered Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) Holding by $29.49 Million; Share Price Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Meyer Handelman Co Has Increased Stake by $424,200

Meyer Handelman Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co bought 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 226,969 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55 million, up from 216,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (PXD) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 102,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55M, down from 296,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.6. About 976,145 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO TIM DOVE SAYS PROPOSED U.S. TARIFF ON STEEL, ALUMINUM IMPORTS WOULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT COMPANY’S RETURNS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Fire Resulted in Extensive Damage to the Facility; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD RELI.NS SAYS TRANSACTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH SALES MADE BY PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES USA INC AND NEWPEK LLC; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,380 shares to 232,579 shares, valued at $24.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Company Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,298 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc.

