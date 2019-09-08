Two Creeks Capital Management LP Lifted Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding by $40.79 Million as Share Value Declined; Perceptive Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in Retrophin (RTRX) as Share Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 17/04/2018 – SMS Assist Names Becky Lowe as New Chief Human Resources Officer; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 14/05/2018 – CRAFTSMAN(R) Tools Now Available at Lowe’s Stores Nationwide and Lowes.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW)

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The hedge fund held 3.05M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.13 million, down from 3.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $512.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 480,378 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Management Ltd holds 0.11% or 7,947 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.17% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Inv Of Virginia Lc holds 20,170 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 17,216 shares. Primecap Com Ca invested in 41,000 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 163,051 shares. Park Natl Oh stated it has 12,334 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.12% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 42,500 shares. Arbor Limited Liability Corp reported 28,729 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth stated it has 40,965 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 3,528 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Btc Mgmt invested in 39,228 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel stated it has 7,268 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares to 482,868 shares, valued at $128.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 39,700 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 94 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.06% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 19,400 shares. Citigroup has 24,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.49M are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,170 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 102 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 105,610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel invested in 0% or 98,467 shares. State Street Corp has 1.60 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 347,017 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX).