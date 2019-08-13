Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Visa (V); Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Stanley Capital Management Has Cut Position

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.32. About 4.67 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO AL KELLY COMMENTS ON PAYPAL DEAL DURING EARNINGS CALL; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley: Big Money Interests Again Block Reforms for Corrupt EB-5 Visa Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 44,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $287.1. About 601,264 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 194,395 shares to 907,663 shares, valued at $94.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Ltd Liability holds 34,996 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co accumulated 225 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp invested 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation holds 106,957 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.74% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Daiwa Inc reported 118,820 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments Communications reported 6,522 shares stake. Mitchell Capital Company holds 2.1% or 38,104 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And Power Inc owns 668,210 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. 1,675 are held by Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lowe Brockenbrough stated it has 47,853 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Asset Management Inc reported 119,245 shares. American Money Mgmt Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 27,196 shares. Moreover, Edgemoor Advisors has 1.41% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24B for 14.83 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.