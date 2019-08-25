Two Creeks Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL); Antipodean Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by $1.11 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 235,094 shares traded or 22.78% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 41,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 170,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.03. About 1.20M shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/04/2018 – MEDICINES CO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS $1.14; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-52: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Novartis Farmacutica Espaa, Sl For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. – MENARINI GROUP SUBMITTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-62: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Takeda Pharmaceutical Spain, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 03/04/2018 – The European Medicines Agency Accepts Regulatory Submission for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic; 27/03/2018 – MEDICINES CO MDCO.O – APPOINTS CHRISTOPHER VISIOLI AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND TREASURER OF COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kashyap Tele-Medicines for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – ESTIMATED COST FOR PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES BASED ON CURRENT STUDIES TO REACH 245 MLN RIYALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 4,454 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,960 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 3,146 shares. 3,963 were reported by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Reynders Mcveigh Management Limited Company invested in 3,200 shares. Praesidium Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 8.2% or 603,931 shares. Art Ltd Com holds 19,798 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 280,583 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 10,500 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 0.08% or 128,370 shares. 127,534 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.04% or 4,902 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 130 shares. Verition Fund Lc has invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 65,265 shares to 482,868 shares, valued at $128.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,673 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Int holds 0.08% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc holds 106,412 shares. Healthcor LP invested 0.84% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Wells Fargo And Company Mn accumulated 0% or 64,524 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc holds 0% or 15,828 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 0% or 470 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Whittier Tru has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Old West Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 7,679 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,606 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price Michael F stated it has 190,000 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 24,600 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 17,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 456,004 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 90,992 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.