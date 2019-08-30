Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holds Position in Tyler Technologies (TYL); As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Share Value Declined, Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Stake by $439,840

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $252.8. About 8,525 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 5,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 48,614 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 54,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.16. About 475,242 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMINATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leu; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q EPS $1.74; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.29 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 55,000 shares were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S, worth $3.62 million on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought 15,552 shares worth $1.00 million.

