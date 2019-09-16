Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Adobe (ADBE); Atwood & Palmer Decreased Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $2.98 Million

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 10,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 96,934 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.47 million, down from 107,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $295.57. About 742,291 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73M, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $282.38. About 1.87 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 25.66 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs reported 14,111 shares. Professional Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Modera Wealth Management Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 894 shares. John G Ullman And Assoc Inc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 25,444 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Overbrook Mngmt owns 1,100 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Ratan Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 14,200 shares. Jacobs And Company Ca accumulated 0.04% or 750 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 1.54% stake. Swarthmore Inc has 2.86% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 39,550 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 18,562 shares. 337,030 are held by Chevy Chase Holding. Nuwave Ltd Com reported 2,605 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Dodge Cox reported 37,343 shares.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares to 47,512 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) by 16,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. International Incorporated Ca reported 33,141 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 41,950 shares. Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Meeder Asset Inc stated it has 13,650 shares. Addenda Cap stated it has 20,095 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Hanseatic Management Incorporated has 3,551 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.46% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pioneer National Bank & Trust N A Or owns 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,700 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.61% or 28,043 shares. Logan holds 0.44% or 25,159 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amer Rech And Mgmt has 3.23% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 36,661 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 958,627 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 67,197 shares to 967,627 shares, valued at $125.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 13,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,006 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).