Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holding In Visa (V) Was Raised; United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Headinvest Has Increased Position by $789,880 as Shares Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2624.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.53 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 87.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT) by 4,150 shares to 24,900 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,815 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32,729 shares to 199,149 shares, valued at $69.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,100 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

