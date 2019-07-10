Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holding in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose While Kensico Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $109.5. About 784,782 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500.

Kensico Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp sold 31,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 840,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.12 million, down from 872,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $571.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $201.77. About 16.45 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the we; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Plans to Build Its Own Chips as Part of Hardware Push; 01/05/2018 – Medallia and Facebook Define Next Generation of Collaborative Customer Experience Management; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 28/03/2018 – 2 Facebook Risks That Seem Forgotten (The View From Silicon Valley) — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Facebook looks to change the tune with move into music; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Inc on Tuesday released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg hints that Facebook has considered a paid version; 22/05/2018 – ON FACEBOOK LIVE, QUICKLY BUILT TOOLS TO DETERMINE IF PEOPLE THINKING OF HARM, SUICIDE-ZUCKERBERG

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43 billion and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arconic Inc by 322,100 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $138.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $13.54 million activity. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $333.18M for 13.76 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $100.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.