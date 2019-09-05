Two Creeks Capital Management LP Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increases Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 1,174 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 39.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 265,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 408,151 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.56 million, down from 673,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 30,070 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CFO DAVID KLEIN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 EPS $9.38-EPS $9.68

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.93M for 20.00 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 1.61M shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 230,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 346,000 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. 613 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares with value of $31,944 were bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

