Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding in Tyler Technologies (TYL) by $11.92 Million; Novartis A G (NVS) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $390,208

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 4,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The hedge fund held 67,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15 million, down from 71,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 1.36M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 20/03/2018 – Novartis Joins Harvard, Dana-Farber to Develop Cancer Therapy Systems; 09/04/2018 – Novartis CEO: AveXis Deal to Be Partly Financed From Proceeds of JV Stake Sale; 17/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS LIBERTY MET ALL PRIMARY & SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: New Indication Approved Under FDA Priority Review Designation

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 55,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 552,234 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.29 million, up from 497,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $256.66. About 278,518 shares traded or 32.92% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 10/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Names Kelley Shimansky New Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Enterprise Resource Planning Solution to Metro Atlanta School District; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,394 shares to 38,737 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

