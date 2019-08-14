Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Visa (Call) (V) Stake by $7.80 Million; Financial Architects Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Holding by $845,348; Stock Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19 million, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 5.69 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 94.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 260 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 4,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $219.18. About 1.72 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.44 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.