Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Visa (Call) (V) Position by $7.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Holding as Share Value Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, down from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $180.52. About 2.21 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK consumer spending falls in April – Visa; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 49,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.28 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.64 million, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 531,760 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.98B for 33.93 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa has 78,444 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsrs has 96,894 shares. Crossvault Cap Lc holds 62,405 shares. D E Shaw And Communications accumulated 0.33% or 1.63M shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2,149 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv holds 8,834 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Comm National Bank & Trust has invested 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi stated it has 2.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pure Advsr holds 1,472 shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0.05% or 43,180 shares in its portfolio. Cap Planning Limited Liability holds 34,211 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 2.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 6.32M shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc invested in 0.37% or 8,345 shares. Baillie Gifford holds 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 6.00M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16M shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma reported 2.39 million shares. Cadence State Bank Na holds 0.08% or 7,477 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Commerce reported 100 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.01% stake. Albert D Mason stated it has 39,835 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Profund Ltd owns 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 8,263 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 4,600 shares. Eaton Vance, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,448 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 718,706 shares. 497 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company reported 16,700 shares. Polar Asset Mgmt Prtnrs holds 1.05 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 208,551 shares.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 110,474 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $58.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc by 23,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $205.13M for 10.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $260,456 activity.