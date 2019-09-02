Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Novo (NVO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Folketrygdfondet Has Decreased by $24.96 Million Its Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 16.12M shares traded or 1558.75% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folketrygdfondet analyzed 480,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 5.25M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.76 million, down from 5.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folketrygdfondet who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 865,878 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $150.52M for 22.60 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22 million shares to 1.34M shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Michaels Down 60% YTD: Can Growth Efforts Revive the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Services, Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Whether You Are Bullish or Bearish on Stocks in General, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Still Looks Like A Buy – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gap (GPS) to Retain Iconic Name Post Old Navy Spin-off – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Must-See Retail Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.