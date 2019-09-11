Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) by $20.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 56.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd bought 10,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 29,017 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 18,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 10.69 million shares traded or 21.46% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63 million, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.81. About 591,710 shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.90 million for 62.15 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd, which manages about $588.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callable by 20,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callable by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mfc Bancorp Ltd.