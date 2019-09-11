Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Has Lifted by Bowen Hanes & Co Inc

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 5,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 409,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.28 million, up from 403,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 2.24M shares traded or 85.72% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $157.84 million for 22.00 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,153 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 2,651 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 8,700 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 61,418 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.48% or 14,599 shares in its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers owns 8,271 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 905 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.18% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 219,690 shares. Symmetry Peak Llc accumulated 2,100 shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Lc has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bryn Mawr holds 900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Llc has 4,750 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset, Ohio-based fund reported 2,832 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 186,807 shares. The New York-based Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc has invested 3.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nottingham Inc holds 4,862 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Personal Svcs stated it has 2.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The California-based Osborne Ptnrs Ltd Llc has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 340,590 shares. Hilltop Holdings holds 1.38% or 55,007 shares. Telos holds 1.23% or 33,420 shares in its portfolio. Amer Asset Inc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,869 shares. First Western Capital Mngmt Company holds 3,334 shares or 5.59% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 8,051 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 91,591 shares. Cullen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 537,095 shares. Advent Management De, a New York-based fund reported 6,296 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46B and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,500 shares to 10,010 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Company New (NYSE:RTN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,299 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

