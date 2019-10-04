Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Stake by $8.74 Million; Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Holder Wellington Management Group Llp Raised Holding

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 282,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The institutional investor held 2.81 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $185.51M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 277,623 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK; 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 1.68M shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 13/03/2018 – HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD HDFC.NS – APPROVED OFFERING FOR THE SALE IN HDFC AMC IPO

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.68B for 14.55 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares to 552,234 shares, valued at $119.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 21,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Economictimes.Indiatimes.com which released: “HDFC Bank sitting on a goldmine: Itâ€™s unlisted and has a value of Rs 90,000 crore – Economic Times” on August 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Tanking Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “OptimumBank Holdings leads financial gainers, Wins Finance Holdings and eHealth the only losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank: Know What Drives The Bottom Line – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: Correction Presents An Attractive Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2018.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $451.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 320,269 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $37.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 29.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.