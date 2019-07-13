Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Holding by $19.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Welch Group Lifted Stake

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $227.27. About 103,653 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY SOCRATA; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 3,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,037 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98M, up from 121,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Call) (NYSE:PXD) by 194,000 shares to 102,100 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 474,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,673 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Stevens Management Lp reported 6,103 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com stated it has 13,886 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 204,752 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.45% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 205,446 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) or 913,668 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Lc owns 321,364 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 4,500 were reported by Garrison Bradford And. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 44 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 214 shares. Axiom Intll Ltd Liability Co De holds 10,177 shares. Kornitzer Cap Inc Ks invested in 0.34% or 91,593 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 49,847 shares.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Three Cities Select Tyler Technologies’ MyCivic Citizen Engagement Application – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “San Mateo County, California, Adopts Tyler Technologies’ Socrata Connected Government Cloud to Help Manage Data – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MicroPact Named a Washington Post’s â€œTop Workplaceâ€ for the 4th Year – Business Wire” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. THULIN INGE G sold $2.70 million worth of stock or 13,499 shares. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Go Long GE Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.