Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake in Aspen Technology (AZPN) as Stock Value Rose; Lear (LEA) Stake Held by Elm Ridge Management Llc

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,666 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 14,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 452,873 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 14/05/2018 – LEAR’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 17.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 907,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.63M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 67,145 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 23.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 7,476 shares. Matarin Capital Management Lc has invested 0.77% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 44,823 shares. Fort Limited Partnership reported 13,634 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Btim Corporation invested in 0.53% or 374,609 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Sei Invests Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 166,721 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,783 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants owns 1,951 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Plc holds 0.01% or 149,911 shares in its portfolio. Sit Investment holds 0.12% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 36,650 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 29,580 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 1.21M shares. 30,189 are held by Kepos Cap Limited Partnership. Dupont Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 26,806 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16 million shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.34 million for 33.40 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.02% or 509,536 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Company has 2,991 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.12% or 8,905 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 245,010 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Midwest Bankshares Division has 0.07% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,995 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fmr Ltd holds 1.31M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 1,742 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. Us Bancorporation De invested in 0% or 11,109 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Sageworth holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co reported 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $134.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adient Plc by 39,134 shares to 121,223 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fts International Inc by 170,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,408 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.95 million activity.