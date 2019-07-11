Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) as Shares Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake by $691,605; Share Price Declined

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $346.99. About 490,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,543 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 37,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $104.89. About 317,504 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $162.50M for 31.09 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Llc accumulated 6,776 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,039 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 43,367 are held by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Groesbeck Inv Management Nj has invested 0.92% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Paloma Prtn Com owns 7,134 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shine Advisory Services Inc holds 74 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. De Burlo Inc has invested 2.55% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Primecap Management Company Ca invested in 0.07% or 281,400 shares. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Com has 0.47% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.5% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Gillespie Robinson Grimm owns 76,250 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 27,312 shares. Sit Investment Associate owns 33,005 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.28% or 1,461 shares in its portfolio.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.16 million shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18,929 shares to 892,294 shares, valued at $71.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 58,573 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,645 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).