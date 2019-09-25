Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $8.74 Million as Share Price Declined; Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose While Baxter Bros Has Decreased Its Position

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 1.79 million shares traded or 81.94% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/03/2018 – NDTV: Comparison Of Bank Of India, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank FD Interest Rates; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF REDEEMABLE NCDS, HYBRID INSTRUMENTS; 03/04/2018 – HDFC EXPECTS TO REPORT INR3B PROFIT ON INVESTMENT SALE IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 PROFIT AT INR7.22B VS INR5.5B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS SOLD INR64.53B OF LOANS IN PRECEDING 12 MONTHS; 31/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR CARRYING OUT ARRANGEMENTS AND TRANSACTIONS WITH HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORP; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – DELTA CORP LTD DELT.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.08 PCT TO 4.55 PCT

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 86,021 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.48M, down from 87,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $264.85. About 1.24 million shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 81,497 shares to 989,160 shares, valued at $122.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $411.68M for 29.25 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset holds 37,076 shares. Citigroup holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 396,648 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr reported 474 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv reported 81 shares. Cullinan owns 43,480 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). North Star Invest has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Hbk Invs LP holds 0.02% or 3,398 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 6.33% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp invested 0.8% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Kings Point Cap Mngmt holds 545 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 43,847 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1.68M shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

