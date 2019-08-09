Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $19.17 Million; Share Value Rose; Capital Returns Management Has Lowered Its Position in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Share Value Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 47,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 465,718 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.69 million, down from 513,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 310,676 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 24/04/2018 – AGO: David Einhorn is up now at #Sohn2018. He is short financial company $AGO Assured Guarantee – ! $AGO; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS DISAGREES WITH GREENLIGHT CAPITAL VIEWS; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $256.35. About 129,985 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES SAYS MARR JR. BECOMES EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,300 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & holds 0% or 12,369 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Co reported 2,302 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,368 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 1,350 were reported by Cibc Asset Management Inc. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.11% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc has 3,000 shares. Washington Cap Management Inc reported 2,500 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% or 4,454 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 59,514 shares. Reliant Investment Ltd Liability holds 16,075 shares. Summit Creek Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.85% or 50,644 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 127,609 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Personal Advsr invested in 122,145 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Five North Carolina Schools Select Tyler Technologies Under Master Services Agreement – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Campbell County, Wyoming, Modernizes Processes with Solutions from Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies (TYL) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Offers FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance – streetinsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.