Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $19.17 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 133,355 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 137,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $195.75. About 16.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 16/03/2018 – Apple acquired Texture, an app billed as “Netflix for digital magazines.”; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – APPLE WINS DAMAGES AGAINST SAMSUNG IN RETRIAL OVER PATENTS; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TOUTS PRIVACY IN NEW APPS FOR STUDENTS, TEACHERS

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59M, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $247.86. About 161,520 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Comm Bancshares has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,668 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.04% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Fiduciary Tru has 0.01% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 42 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 116,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested in 1,747 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp has invested 0.24% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 36,400 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 3,212 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 10,027 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 244,400 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $35.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Flagler County, Florida, Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Civic Services Platform – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tyler Technologies to Participate in KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) Q3 2019 Earnings Preview: iPhone & China Sales – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVE, AAPL, IBM, CMCSA: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares to 24,810 shares, valued at $9.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec invested in 3.26% or 269,991 shares. Fort Point Cap Lc reported 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Barton Invest Mngmt holds 5,440 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Indiana And Inv Management invested in 2.57% or 26,086 shares. Burgundy Asset Limited has invested 2.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc accumulated 60,057 shares. Nomura Asset Commerce Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company invested in 3.31% or 286,896 shares. King Luther Capital Management Corporation reported 2.00M shares. Greylin Invest Mangement, Virginia-based fund reported 5,735 shares. Southeast Asset holds 4.27% or 83,965 shares in its portfolio. Argent Company holds 2.94% or 147,709 shares in its portfolio. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 3.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sabal Trust has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15,878 shares. 105,328 were reported by Burns J W And Inc.