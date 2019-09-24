Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lifted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding By $17.19 Million; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 27.81% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 1.43M shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 6.58M shares with $82.87M value, up from 5.15 million last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $39.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 7.42M shares traded or 7.94% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – The Tribune: CBI files PE against ICICI MD’s husband; 16/04/2018 – ICICI:CRISIL REAFFIRMED RTGS ON DEBT INSTRUMENTS,OUTLOOK STABLE; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – WAS NOT LEAD BANK TO CONSORTIUM TO VIDEOCON; BANK ONLY SANCTIONED ITS SHARE OF FACILITIES OF ABOUT 32.50 BLN RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – INDIA MARKET REGULATOR INITIATES PROBE INTO ALLEGED CORPORATE GOVERNMANCE BREACHES AT ICICI BANK – ET NOW CITING; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank chairman meets mutual funds heads over succession plan, if Kochhar quits – Business Standard; 12/04/2018 – SEBI SPOKESMAN DIDN’T IMMEDIATELY RESPOND TO QUERY ON ICICI; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK TO INSTITUTE AN ENQUIRY ON WHISTLE BLOWER COMPLAINT

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 716.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 65,809 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 74,996 shares with $504,000 value, up from 9,187 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co Com now has $39.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 2.45 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Emerson College’s Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Portfolio Emerging Markets Etf (GMM) stake by 21,210 shares to 1,944 valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr Russell Midcap Index Fd (IWR) stake by 21,112 shares and now owns 10,547 shares. Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Emerson Electric Company (NYSE:EMR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric Company has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $74’s average target is 15.84% above currents $63.88 stock price. Emerson Electric Company had 10 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EMR in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7700 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5,766 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 865,479 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 225,970 shares. Enterprise Finance Corporation has invested 0.33% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fagan Associate has invested 0.22% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mackay Shields Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 130,946 shares. Eastern Retail Bank holds 44,925 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Albert D Mason holds 0.57% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 11,335 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 735,598 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Haverford Tru invested in 751,355 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 30,728 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.19% or 9.94 million shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.13 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

