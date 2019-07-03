Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Visa (V) Stake; Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shorts Increased By 19.35%

Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) had an increase of 19.35% in short interest. BRN’s SI was 3,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 19.35% from 3,100 shares previously. With 10,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s short sellers to cover BRN’s short positions. The SI to Barnwell Industries Inc’s float is 0.11%. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.04. About 100 shares traded. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) has declined 30.62% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.05% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 1211.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp acquired 1.16M shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 1.26M shares with $196.71 million value, up from 96,000 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $398.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 821,672 shares or 3.06% more from 797,306 shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $18,966 activity. $9,000 worth of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) was bought by ANDERSON MARTIN on Monday, January 28. The insider Gardner Murray C bought 2,881 shares worth $3,832. Shares for $2,640 were bought by Barnwell James S III on Wednesday, May 22.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $8.61 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 RICHEY ELLEN sold $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 81,005 shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) stake by 194,395 shares to 907,663 valued at $94.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 65,265 shares and now owns 482,868 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Visa had 14 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $176 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush.