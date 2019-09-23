Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Visa (Call) (V) Position; Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) Sentiment Is 1.24

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Visa Inc (Call) (V) stake by 21.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 9,900 shares as Visa Inc (Call) (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 36,100 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 46,000 last quarter. Visa Inc (Call) now has $391.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $174.93. About 3.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Madison Gas & Electric Co (MGEE) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 63 institutional investors opened new and increased positions, while 51 sold and reduced their stakes in Madison Gas & Electric Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 14.86 million shares, up from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Madison Gas & Electric Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 40 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Oarsman Capital Inc. holds 0.97% of its portfolio in MGE Energy, Inc. for 29,181 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc owns 586,182 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 9,199 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.21% in the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 432,400 shares.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 30.78 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 1.21 million shares to 1.25M valued at $217.53 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 86,395 shares and now owns 569,263 shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was raised too.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.58 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by MORRISON DENISE M, worth $171,130.