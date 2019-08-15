Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Decreased Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding By $20.22 Million; La-z-boy (LZB) SI Increased By 2.96%

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) stake by 17.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 194,395 shares as Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN)’s stock rose 9.49%. The Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 907,663 shares with $94.63 million value, down from 1.10 million last quarter. Aspen Technology Inc now has $9.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 152,902 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $77; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q SUBSCRIPTION & SOFTWARE REV. $118.1M; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN

La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) had an increase of 2.96% in short interest. LZB’s SI was 2.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.96% from 2.20 million shares previously. With 421,900 avg volume, 5 days are for La-z-boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)’s short sellers to cover LZB’s short positions. The SI to La-z-boy Incorporated’s float is 4.98%. It closed at $31.44 lastly. It is down 8.34% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Aspen Technology has $15500 highest and $113 lowest target. $135’s average target is 1.78% above currents $132.64 stock price. Aspen Technology had 8 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Benchmark on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.