Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Lowes Cos (Call) (LOW) Stake by $26.64 Million; Eqis Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Travelers Companies (TRV) as Valuation Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (LOW) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 244,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 325,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58M, down from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.73 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE

Eqis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc bought 3,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,108 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 9,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $149.93. About 946,219 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 14/03/2018 – Miami Beach Welcomes Travelers and Their Pets with Pet-Friendly Hotels and Perks; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 27,430 shares to 11,205 shares, valued at $796,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,122 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock.

