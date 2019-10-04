Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Stock Declined, Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Decreased Its Holding

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 32,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 199,149 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08 million, down from 231,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.65M shares traded or 7.79% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 24/03/2018 – Ulta, Gap, Target and more: These retailers are still opening stores in 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 239,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 784,409 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.51 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 2.45 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Celgene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELG); 02/04/2018 – Tis the Season for the Reason to Visit Tuolumne County’s Yosemite for Nearly 30 Days of Christmas; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.81B for 9.68 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.00 million for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. 243,849 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares with value of $58.89M were bought by HEILBRONN CHARLES.