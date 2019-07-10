Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding in Diamondback Energy (Call) (FANG) by $5.51 Million as Stock Rose; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lifted Stake in Csx (CSX) by $21.52 Million as Shares Rose

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 290,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.14M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $908.39 million, up from 11.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 2.67 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (FANG) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 136,300 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, down from 190,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $106.97. About 1.01M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Currently Running 11 Drillings Rigs and Five Dedicated Completion Crews; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor Services Inc holds 174,280 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 28,996 shares. Horizon Investments Limited reported 3,013 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust owns 5,027 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas accumulated 7,200 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 15,405 shares stake. South State Corp holds 23,753 shares. 3,106 were reported by Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability Com. First Hawaiian Bank owns 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 20,013 shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp accumulated 1.16M shares. Baxter Bros Inc reported 6,835 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Clark Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0.6% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Security Natl owns 2,400 shares. Broderick Brian C has 4,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 93,950 shares to 497,037 shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70 million for 13.44 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $505,352 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise stated it has 0.09% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Polaris Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,587 shares. Marietta Investment Ptnrs invested in 37,370 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Shell Asset Management Com owns 65,541 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. New York-based Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited has invested 0.69% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 61,326 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Papp L Roy Assocs invested in 2,768 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Walleye Trading holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 40,961 shares. M&T Financial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 10,880 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.35M shares in its portfolio. Scout Invests Incorporated reported 193,567 shares. Profund Llc invested 0.03% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has 1.28% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Macquarie accumulated 251,408 shares or 0.04% of the stock.