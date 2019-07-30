Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Visa (V); Caredx (CDNA) Holder Iszo Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

Iszo Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp sold 966,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,106 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 439,843 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF HEARTCARE, A COMPREHENSIVE REJECTION SURVEILLANCE SOLUTION FOR HEART TRANSPLANT RECIPIENTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss/Shr $1.13; 24/05/2018 – CareDx to Hold Press Conference at American Transplant Congress; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 10/05/2018 – CareDx Sees FY18 Rev $64M-$66M; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $182.21. About 2.07M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 16/04/2018 – Visa Inc expected to post earnings of $1.02 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 82,048 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 2,511 shares. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). D E Shaw & Inc invested in 0.01% or 153,179 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 376,884 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 47,325 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Art Advsr Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). 52,675 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Rk Capital Limited Com has 0.6% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Barclays Public Limited Company has 39,430 shares. 286,002 are held by Awm Co Inc. Federated Incorporated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 240,374 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,367 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 267,200 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $776,100 activity.

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareDx Drives Personalized Medicine in Transplantation at CEOT – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of CareDx, Inc. Investors (CDNA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareDx Applauds White House Efforts to Reform America’s Kidney Health System – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares to 79,927 shares, valued at $93.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 147,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,878 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa owns 43,751 shares. Fca Corporation Tx invested in 0.11% or 1,811 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 68,610 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation stated it has 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cap City Trust Fl reported 1.37% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blb&B Advisors Lc owns 67,935 shares. Cutter And Brokerage has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 527,600 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Family Management invested in 1.99% or 29,530 shares. New England Research And Mngmt invested in 2,862 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 1.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Altarock holds 282,516 shares or 4.19% of its portfolio. Truepoint Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Corp Va accumulated 56,375 shares or 2.42% of the stock. American Fincl Bank has invested 2.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.