Two Creeks Capital Management LP Decreased Visa (Call) (V) Holding by $1.71 Million; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position by $361,248

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 30,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.50M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Securities IPO under SEBI scanner – Mint; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 07/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Disclosure Under Regulation 52(4)And(5) Of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”; 27/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From ICICI Bank Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 06/05/2018 – ET News Updates: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – ICICI BANK APPROVES ALLOTMENT OF 9.15% BONDS TO RAISE INR40B

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 21.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 36,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $583.75 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $191.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,535 shares to 60,315 shares, valued at $12.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 5.67% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Citizens State Bank Tru Co has 0.82% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 47,098 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 13,571 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 24,030 are held by Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Company. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Numerixs Invest Tech holds 19,612 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Company holds 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 51,908 shares. Bridgeway holds 118,150 shares. 64,700 are held by Westwood Mngmt Il. Davis Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.5% or 400,000 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 5.71 million shares. 2,006 are owned by Gould Asset Management Ltd Company Ca.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.42 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 21,668 shares to 101,595 shares, valued at $109.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 55,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 552,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc.