Two Creeks Capital Management LP Decreased Its Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holding by $8.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation Rose While Headinvest Has Trimmed Position by $396,215

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 67,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 967,627 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.83 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.39% or $9.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.18. About 3.10 million shares traded or 231.54% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROPOSES TO MAKE ADDL SPECIAL PROVISION OF INR800M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS CO PROPOSES TO RAISE FUNDS UP TO A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 500 BLN RUPEES IN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – HDFC RAISES RETAIL PRIME LENDING RATE BY 20BPS FROM APRIL 1; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC in talks to buy Apollo Munich Health Insurance for about 10 bln rupees – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 3,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 123,815 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 127,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.80% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $818.53M for 28.33 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 21,668 shares to 101,595 shares, valued at $109.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.21M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank Is Approaching The Decadal Danger Zone – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Royal Bank of Canada (RY) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “36 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Accelerate Your Startup – Forbes” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Trio of Strong Performers – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 407,001 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 20,132 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Page Arthur B reported 1.82% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 3.40M shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 390 shares. Stephens Ar owns 180,452 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. First Fiduciary Counsel stated it has 3.03% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gamble Jones Invest Counsel reported 2.81 million shares. Rothschild Investment Il invested in 28,199 shares or 0.36% of the stock. 2,404 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability. East Coast Asset Mgmt Lc owns 9,076 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 3.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 132,648 shares. Financial Counselors Inc stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Aviance Ltd Co stated it has 0.81% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).