Two Creeks Capital Management LP Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $17.36 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mycio Wealth Partners Lowered Its Antares Pharma (ATRS) Holding by $810,000

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.42% . The institutional investor held 1.63 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Antares Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $528.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.24. About 1.53 million shares traded or 39.99% up from the average. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 08/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 30/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Announces Receipt of Third lnstallment From Sale of ZOMAJET™ Needle-Free Delivery System; 16/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 204824 Company: ANTARES PHARMA INC; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Xyosted Regulatory Update From FDA; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 13/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides Update Regarding the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 65,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 482,868 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.68M, down from 548,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $9.51 during the last trading session, reaching $283.66. About 2.59M shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.60 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 1.22M shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $100.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,949 shares to 48,864 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).