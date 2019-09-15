Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Position in Ulta Beauty (ULTA) by $11.32 Million as Share Price Rose; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding Boosted by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 36,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 624,684 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.31 million, up from 587,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 03/04/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 27/03/2018 – MITSUBISHI MOTORS TO RAISE STAKE IN MMC DIAMOND FINANCE

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 32,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 199,149 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08M, down from 231,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06M shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $102.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 75,893 shares to 68,353 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 86,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” on August 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mercer and HLTH Unveil Employer Program for HLTH 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest invested in 102 shares or 0% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co owns 4,707 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 91,572 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus invested in 50,757 shares. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 7,541 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 285,273 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). New Vernon Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,603 shares. Cleararc Capital has invested 0.22% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 32,200 shares. Alpha Windward Llc reported 384 shares. Nomura has 12,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.02% or 19,722 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Management Llc has 4,718 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 2,116 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5 are held by Globeflex Cap L P. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 26 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 900 shares. Commercial Bank holds 882 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,046 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Money Mngmt Lc accumulated 575 shares. 49,881 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hartline Invest reported 0.08% stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd accumulated 42,748 shares or 0.47% of the stock.