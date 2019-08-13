Two Creeks Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Ecolab (ECL) by $83.48 Million as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Old West Investment Management Lifted Stake by $374,787 as Share Price Rose

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 86.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 474,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 73,673 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.01M, down from 547,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $207.35. About 414,433 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.45% or $8.92 during the last trading session, reaching $209.4. About 35.36M shares traded or 30.99% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 23/05/2018 – Apple Is Said to Use Volkswagen Self-Driving Vans for Employees; 01/04/2018 – They Tried to Boycott Facebook, Apple and Google. They Failed; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: SERVICES, STORES, ICLOUD USERS UNABLE TO SIGN IN; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecommerce Sites that are on iOS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ISSUE IN ADDING CARDS IN APPLE PAY; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: iPad Pro May Get Triple-Lens Camera – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple: High Services Margin Misleading – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40M and $276.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 514,762 shares to 298,862 shares, valued at $2.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,912 shares, and cut its stake in Virtu Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management accumulated 2,610 shares. Seven Post Invest Office LP reported 1,850 shares stake. Loudon Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Capital Management accumulated 6.64% or 72,729 shares. Covington Cap Management reported 2.24% stake. Johnson Group Inc accumulated 86,315 shares. Interocean Ltd accumulated 239,752 shares or 4.24% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 127,256 shares. Condor Cap Management holds 50,374 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Annex Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alaska-based Alaska Permanent Capital Management has invested 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 25,419 shares. The Texas-based Scott & Selber has invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Btr Cap Mngmt holds 98,778 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mngmt has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 447,120 shares. Copeland Mngmt Limited Co invested in 23,185 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 262,120 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Nv has 527,613 shares. 60,147 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). C M Bidwell Associate Ltd holds 0.13% or 765 shares. Nuwave Inv Lc holds 0.24% or 1,174 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc holds 0% or 42 shares. Jensen Mgmt Inc holds 2.35 million shares or 4.94% of its portfolio. Peninsula Asset Management Inc reported 23,931 shares stake. Pggm Invests owns 0.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 184,604 shares. Ami Asset, California-based fund reported 242,425 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 97,391 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Regions, a Alabama-based fund reported 124,436 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Cleaning Solutions Provider Chemstar – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab reports mixed results in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.